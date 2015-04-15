MBPD: Woman applying for Rite Aid job steals wallet off counter, spends $614

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are searching for a woman caught on surveillance tapes taking a wallet a man accidentally left on a cashier counter at Rite Aid.

According to the police report, the victim went into Rite Aid on Kings Highway for a pair of sunglasses and cigarettes around 3 p.m. Tuesday. He accidentally left his brown wallet on the counter, but when he returned 10 minutes later, the wallet was gone, and the cashier couldn't find it.

When the manager reviewed the surveillance video during the time-frame between when he left and returned, it showed a woman taking the wallet off the counter, putting it in her purse, and leaving the store. The woman had just filled out a job application for the store, so the manager was able to give police her name and address.

The victim told police two of his seven cards had been used, totaling an amount of $614.

Police are searching for the suspect for credit card fraud.

