Private security companies plan for Memorial Day Weekend

So far, Robertson says they have almost 60 jobs on the boulevard alone.

"The biggest concern for us is crowd control at our clients' establishments," David Robertson said.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - State and local police are not the only ones planning for a safe Memorial Day Weekend. Coastal Protective Services says they have been preparing for the weekend of Bikefest since last year.

Many businesses, especially hotels on Ocean Boulevard, are taking matters into their own hands and hiring private security companies.

Coastal Protective Services says more than half of their clients for the holiday weekend are asking for 24-hour security.

"There are quite a few clients that want 24, starting Thursday, and ending sometime between Sunday and Monday," David Robertson said.

The CEO of Coastal Protective Services, David Robertson, says the company had just started taking clients right before last year's Bikefest and ever since, they've been preparing for round two.

"Even it's keeping them from hanging out in the lobbies, hanging out in the front yards of the hotels, any time that we can disperse a large group, the better it's going to be for the entire city," Robertson added.

Clients started calling for their help as early as October, and by February, he knew they would be booked.

"This weekend is, hands down, the busiest of the entire year," Robertson explained.

Robertson feels non-violent diffusion is key.

"Usually these fights are between two people, and their friends just back them up. Well if we can figure out the main core of the issue quickly, and get it separated and get it all diffused, the problem's solved," Robertson said.

Robertson says last year they received last minute calls, and even though they find themselves booked this year, they will be training new officers to take on this year's last minute calls too.

