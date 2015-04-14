Chants drop first showdown with Charleston 8-3

Courtesy: CCU Media Relations

CONWAY – Morgan Phillips and Bradley Jones each drove in two runners while Cougar closer Chase Henry struck out three in 1.1 innings, including one with the bases loaded in the eighth inning, to lead #22 College of Charleston to an 8-3 victory versus #18 Coastal Carolina Tuesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 25-8 and even the all-time series with Coastal (26-10) at 18-18. The two teams will meet again next Tuesday (April 22) at Patriots Point in Charleston. However, prior to the rematch, the Chanticleers have an important weekend series with Radford, who sits atop the Big South standings with Coastal as each own a 10-2 league record.

The Cougars held the upper hand throughout most of the game, but Coastal kept it close. The Chants were down 4-2 through six innings and, were trailing by three, 6-3, in the eighth after scoring once. Coastal would load the bases with two outs in the eight before Henry entered the game and recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

C of C added two in the ninth and Coastal put two runners on in the bottom of the inning but Henry once again responded with a strikeout to end the contest.

Henry earned his fourth save of the season. C of C starter Nathan Helvey (5-3) picked up the win. He allowed four hits and two runs with a walk and five strikeouts.

For Coastal, Anthony Marks, who ranks 22nd in the NCAA with a .400 batting average, had multiple hits for the seventh straight game, going 2-for-5, and extended his overall hit streak to 14 games. He has also reached base safely (hit/walk/hit by pitch) in 25 straight games and in 35 of CCU's 36 games this season.

Connor Owings added two hits and Zach Remillard drove in two.

Coastal is next at home this weekend with a series against Radford starting on Friday night.