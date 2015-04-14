Jay Jordan unofficially wins general election for House District 63

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - House District 63 candidate Jay Jordan has unofficially won the race after polls closed Tuesday.

Unofficially, Jay Jordan has won the General Election with 99% of the vote.

Jordan said, "The honor that has been bestowed upon me is remarkable, and I'd like to thank our community for allowing me this opportunity to serve. I look forward to working with all the members of our community on tackling the tremendous responsibility of representing the constituents of South Carolina's 63rd House District.”

Upon official certification of the election results; Jordan will be sworn in next Tuesday, April 21 at the State Capitol building in Columbia.

