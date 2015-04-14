Arrest warrant issued for Dillon man following dollar store shoo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Arrest warrant issued for Dillon man following dollar store shooting

Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Dillon man following a shooting at a Family Dollar store.

Man in stable condition after shooting outside Dillon Family Dollar

Police said Jalilian Vanderhall is wanted in connection to the April 12 shooting.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights

Powered by Frankly