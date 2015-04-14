Police search for suspect in shooting on Stephenson Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired on Stephenson Drive. No one was hurt, said Major Raines.

On Tuesday, police said they found bullet holes inside of a car.

A 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were talking on Stephenson Drive when they encountered a female, according to Florence Police. An argument took place, the girl and boy went to a nearby store, and the female they were fighting with had called her cousins. They were all waiting on them when they came out of the store, and a bigger argument started.

A car pulled up to pick up the teens, and as they were driving away, shots were fired into the vehicle, according to police.

Police are searching for Andre Brockington Durant in connection with this shooting. He is suspected of firing into the vehicle. The last vehicle that he was known to be driving is a 2000 silver Lincoln LS with SC plate: KXE-370. Durant should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call Florence Police.

NOTE: Initially, Major Raines with the FPD said the shooting happened on Oakland Avenue.

