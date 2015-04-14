High school students to take new standardized tests

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - High school students will take new standardized tests this month, after the SC General Assembly passed news laws.

The new tests are the ACT Aspire, ACT WorkKeys, and the ACT.

According to the South Carolina Department of Education, these three new required tests will help teachers understand where their students are succeeding and where extra help or focus is needed.

By having a better understanding of a student's skills, abilities, and level, parents and teachers can figure out what students need to know moving forward into the next year.

High school students will be require to take the ACT test at the end of their junior year, increasing possibilities to go to college and to apply for scholarships and financial aid.

