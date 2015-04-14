Victim identified in Gladstone Street shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police are investigating a fatal shooting on Gladstone Street, said Major Carlos Raines.

Gabriel Delonta Robinson, 33, Florence, died at the scene, said Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

An autopsy will be conducted at MUSC in Charleston on Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation by the Florence Police Dept. and the Florence County Coroner's Office.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, one person was detained.

