3 burglary suspects hold man, woman, baby at gunpoint in Horry County, police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three men held a man, woman and baby at gunpoint while robbing guns, prescription medicines, coins and more, police said.

Horry County police officers responded to a burglary on Lambert Road, in the Conway area of Horry County, Monday night shortly after 10:00.

The victim told police three males, believed to be black males, forced their way into the home and robbed him at gunpoint.

The victim said he heard a knock at the door. When he opened the front door, one of the suspects placed a black handgun around the door. The victim said he tried to shut the door. The second victim said she heard the commotion and ran to the door to help shut it. The three suspects made their way inside the home.

While the victims were held at gunpoint, the suspects took 11 guns, ammunition, money, various medicines and three cells phones, according to the police report.

The robbers are described as being about 20 years old, 5 ft. 10 in. tall, 150 pounds, dressed in all black clothing. Two of the three suspects wore masks.

Anyone with information on these suspects or this case is asked to contact the police department at 843-248-1520 or at the HCPD Tip Line: 843-915-TIPS (8477).

