4 arrests made after campus vandalism incident

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Four Francis Marion University students were arrested by campus police Tuesday after state warrants were drawn on charges of disturbing a school and malicious injury to property. The arrests followed an investigation into an incident of vandalism that occurred at FMU in the early morning hours Monday.

Investigation reveals FMU vandalism was fraternity prank

The four students: Curtis Benjamin, Jhakeem James, Andres Rivera and William Vinson, were all members of the Tau Kappa Epsilon's spring pledge class.

All four students were also suspended by the university.

The arrests and suspensions took place following Monday's incident in which the numerals “1:12” were spray painted onto buildings, sidewalks and the Francis Marion statue on the campus. The arrested students told police investigators that they engaged in the vandalism as a pledge class prank. The numerical inscription stood for the first and 12th letters of the Greek alphabet, Alpha and Mu. The pledge class was designated as the Alpha Mu pledge class of TKE.

