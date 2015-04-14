Man wanted after taking off with more money than intended from downtown Conway eatery

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Police are looking for a person they say confused a cashier and made off with more money than intended.

The incident happened Friday, Apr. 10 when a man ordered a small-priced menu item from The Trestle in downtown Conway.The man paid with a $50 bill, police said. The cashier gave the man change, and he immediately began to ask for different denominations of currency.

“Confused, the cashier returned the original $50 bill and the subject immediately departed, with it along with the change from the initial transaction,” said Lt. Selena Small with the CPD.

The victim described the suspect as possibly being in his 50s, standing 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the subject in the photograph is asked to contact Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.