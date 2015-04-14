Road crews install new light at International Drive, Grissom Par - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Road crews install new light at International Drive, Grissom Parkway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Road crews installed a new yellow flashing turn arrow in the area of Grissom Parkway and International Drive.

The light was installed at the intersection at Murphy Express gas station and Lowe's Foods store.

The light was installed Tuesday.

