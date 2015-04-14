Southbound lane of Highway 17 Bypass closed for repair

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The outside southbound lane on Highway 17 Bypass is closed due to repair work.

According to Horry County officials, the closure goes from East Coast Honda to the Glenns Bay/Holmestown Road intersection. Contractors are repairing washout issues caused by utility boring under the road, officials say.

Officials say that contractors are working diligently, and will re-open the lane as soon as possible. According to county officials, the closure could take up to 24 hours.

