SC Highway Patrol reports fatal accident in Darlington County

The fatal accident occurred at the intersection of West Old Camden Road and Highway 151 around 11:47 a.m. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd).

Darlington County Coroner, Todd Hardee has been called to an accident on West Old Camden Road.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville woman was killed following a two car crash in Darlington County, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Thelma Feagin, 63, died when the vehicle she was driving collided with a truck at the intersection of Hwy 151 and West Old Camden Road, said

J Todd Hardee, coroner.

The accident happened Tuesday morning at around 11:45.

The first vehicle was a 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup; the driver of that vehicle was killed.

A passenger in the Toyota pickup was transported to a hospital in Hartsville.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The second vehicle was a 2014 Freightliner truck. The driver of was also transported to a Hartsville hospital.

The Freightliner commercial vehicle was traveling south on SC 151; the 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup truck was crossing SC 151 on Old Camden Road, said Collins.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Investigators said they have not determined which vehicle disregarded the traffic light.

