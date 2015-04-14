NC man pleads guilty after robbing victims at gunpoint at Myrtle Beach motel

John Johnson, 25, of Fayetville, entered a guilty plea to two counts of armed robbery in front of an Horry County General Sessions Court, officials say. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A North Carolina man pleaded guilty after an armed robbery that occurred at the Sea Mist Motel in 2013.

John Johnson, 25, of Fayetteville, entered a guilty plea to two counts of armed robbery in front of an Horry County General Sessions Court, officials say.

According to a press release from the SC Solicitor's Office, The Honorable John C. Hayes III accepted the plea, and sentenced Johnson to 18 years on each charge to be served concurrently. Johnson will serve time at the SC Department of Corrections, and he must serve 85 percent of that time before he can be eligible for parole, officials say. Violent Crimes Prosecutor for the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Nancy Livesay represented SC in this case.

Johnson's trial is scheduled for April 20, 2015. The other individuals charged in this case have either pleaded guilty or are awaiting trial.

According to the SC Solicitor's Office, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Sea Mist Motel located on 309 12th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach on May 27, 2013. The victims told police that three males held them at gunpoint, and stole their wallets and a cell phone. A witness saw three men who matched the suspects' description, running from the motel, and fleeing in a red Dodge Charge, officials say. The vehicle was stopped at the south end of Myrtle Beach, and the victims' property and two guns were located.

