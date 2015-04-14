Monday after the Masters helps rehabilitate wounded 9/11 veterans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time in its 21 years, the Monday after the Masters Celebrity pro-am has partnered with The Salute Military Golf Association, a non-profit organization aimed at rehabilitative golf experiences for post 9/11 wounded veterans. The organization also aims to improve the quality of life for these American heroes one fairway at a time.

According to Captain Matt Anderson, eight SMGA certified service member golfers made the trek to Barefoot resort with their custom fit Taylor-made clubs in tow.

“It introduces the service member to a new game that they can use for the rehabilitation both mentally and physically”, said Captain Matt Anderson, Retired U.S. Army officer; SMGA. “They take it and it knock it out of the park. It's awesome.”

Aside from the positive force the game of golf plays in the recovery process of the Wounded Warriors, Captain Anderson says getting to be with some of today's superstars is an added perk.

“There are guys here that you'd never dream of talking to in person but they are all just awesome, very humble people.”

Though the scores don't count for much, for the Wounded Warriors, their efforts are still meaningful.

“They'll duff a couple but when they finally hit one clean one you can see that light bulb just go on and they are excited”, said Captain Anderson. “They want to be there and they realize this is something I can do and it's a great therapy and we really enjoy it. Doing things like this just getting the guys out playing golf, to be in fresh air, blue sky and green grass, there's nothing better.”

