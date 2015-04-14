HCS Board plans to renovate Laurel Street near Conway Middle School

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) The Horry County School District has decided to move forward with a project that is public property, but they say it will finalize all of the traffic improvements already completed at Conway Middle School.

The proposed road improvements for Laurel Street, the right-of-way in front of the school is public property, but the city told the district there is not enough funding to complete the project.

Board members at Monday night's meeting voted to pay an additional $50,000 to make the improvements, but they first want to make sure they are legally secured with the city before they start construction.

Mark Wolfe, Executive Director of Facilities for Horry County Schools, said the board just wants to make sure the city won't come back down the road and sue should any problems occur, since the renovations are public property.

Wolfe said the project would include adding eleven parallel parking spaces along the street, currently the grassy area has become an impromptu parking area, so the district wants to eliminate that problem.

The plan also includes adding a curb, gutter, sidewalks, and a trench drain system.

The request for the improvements came from the city; the district initially asked to split the cost for the project, but board members say that request was denied due to lack of money.

Wolfe said the project would finalize the renovations already completed at Conway Middle School.

"We improved our site and did some improvements along 10th Avenue and some other roads around there. We've brought all the parking on-site for parents, we lengthen that and created a longer bus loop to get the buses off the highway, we're trying to ease the traffic congestion on the roads put more cars on-site now," Wolfe said. "And we've pretty much maximized our property - this was kind of the one last thing the city wanted to look at."

