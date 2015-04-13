Extra day added to Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Country Music Fest will be extended to a four-day event, following a vote by Myrtle Beach city council Tuesday.

City council members voted 6-0 to pass the resolution concerning organizers' request to extend the event to Thursday.

Organizers for the event said they want to add concerts Thursday night to kick off the big show.

City officials said they believe organizers are confident in their ability to sell the event and that there's an even bigger demand than originally expected.

Palmetto Event Productions is the local event planning company that's doing all the nitty-gritty work to make sure everyone is prepared and on the same page. The group's leader, Amy Lee, says they're hearing nothing but excitement from the business community and that everyone understands the potential economic impact for their summer season.

Lee says it's going to bring tons of foot traffic, especially between 8th and 9th Avenues North. That's something business owners, like at the Boardwalk Coffee House, are embracing.

“We're doing extra things like staffing and making sure we're well-trained,” says DeAnn Sarver, the owner of Boardwalk Coffee House on 9th Avenue North. “We even added a little refrigeration so that we're able to have a greater amount of stock for those days.”

One thing that many have voiced concerns about ever since the event was announced, is that it's the same exact weekend as Coastal Uncorked. There will be literally tens of thousands of people on Ocean Boulevard that weekend.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Lieutenant Joey Crosby, the event on Thursday should be smaller-scale concerts compared to the big show-stoppers that will perform over the weekend. So he does not anticipate having to shut down any roads Thursday, unlike all the major closures to be expected starting Friday.

The parking and road closure plan should be finalized and released sometime within the next week. This event in June is expected to bring 20,000 people to the Grand Strand.

