Florence teen 'flown' away by 'promposal'

Noah Matthews asked his girlfriend to prom thousands of feet high in the air. | Julianne White

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A West Florence sophomore said she was ‘flown' away when her boyfriend asked her to prom in a unique way.

Julianne White said her jaw dropped when her boyfriend of seven months, Noah Matthews, took her in a plane to fly over a field that read ‘PROM?'

White said she couldn't have been happier with the over-the-top promposal.

“[Noah] told me he had a present for me, so we drove out to Darlington and when we pulled up to the destination, I saw a plane,” said White.

White said she had traveled in commercial planes before but never a small plane. “I've always wanted to!” she added.

With pilot and couple in air, the trio traveled about five minutes before looking out and seeing the four lettered-word plowed in a field.

“[Noah's] dad cleared the field with a tractor. It took him about two hours,” said White.

Noah said he has already given thought to how he will pop next year's promposal.

“He said he might have to go skydiving to top it,” White laughed.

The two teens attend West Florence High School. Prom night is Saturday, April 18.

