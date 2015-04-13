Despite rain, Monday after the Masters another Grand Strand success

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite the quetionable weather that we've had today, this year's Monday after the Masters has had an impressive turnout. Tickets sold out in record time and the entertainment was on display once again.

Last year the event raised an all-time high of $461,000 for the Hootie and the Blowfish Foundation. Officials are predicting an even bigger tally from the 2015 event now. Darius Rucker and others have been putting this on for more than two decades, and to them, it becomes more refreshing each year to come back to the Grand Strand.

"These guys (at the Dye Club) promise us a lot of stuff and delivered," Rucker explained. "We've been here 12 years now and you know it's our 21st year overall of putting this on and it's still fun, and still growing and we're real excited."

"We didn't think we could do five or ten years of fundraising, but to get 21 years and have it keep growing, it's a big success for us, and I just think we'll look toward the future and keep doing it," said Hootie and the Blowfish drummer Jim Sonefeld.

Copyright WMBF News 2015. All rights reserved.