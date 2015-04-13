Proposed Market Common development concerns residents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Market Common is known for shops, restaurants, housing and city sports, but a developer wants to add something new to the area -- The Abbey at the Market Common.

The proposal is for the more than 27 acres of land along Meyers Avenue, between Farrow and Yorkshire Parkways. You may know it better as the land between the Grand Park Recreational Complex and Emmens Preserve.

The master plan which hasn't been officially submitted to the city yet, includes a church, medical center, and retreat area. The proposal also includes a “60 room inn,” nursing complex, and at least 24 homes.

City planners said the developer wants this to be a place seniors can settle, describing it as continuing care.

Neighbors who live in the Highlands, which backs up the property, have already met with city leaders to address their initial concerns.

"There are some questions that need to be answered,” said neighbor Jim Condrey. “We are in the early stages and the citizens of Market Common, particularly that location, are really concerned that this is just a bad location and a poor use of that property."

Buddy Lindsay is the developer looking to bring in “The Abbey,” according to city planners. He's the same guy behind the challenge course, Radical Ropes and Homewood Suites, both being built on the south end of Myrtle Beach.

Some neighbors say, they're on board with any additions that pump up the city.

"If its better for the economy, better for the businesses and will bring money and not just seasonal business, then that's good for everybody,” said local Elizabeth Silva.

Condrey said neighbors have a lot of questions about the proposal, but so far, they feel it does not fit in with the initial concept of the Market Common.

“The initial plan is mixed use housing units, we would love more commercial, doctors' offices, business centers things of that sort which will serve the community,” said Condrey.

Right now, this is just a conversation. City planners said the next step would be for the developer to submit an application in 10 days. Then city planners would discuss the plan in a workshop the beginning of May. If it doesn't get submitted in that time frame, it gets pushed off to a later date.

The engineer of the project plans to be at the community watch meeting Wednesday, to discuss this more with neighbors.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.