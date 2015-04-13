PA man wanted in Jeweler's Row robbery found in Lake City

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man wanted in connection to the beating and kidnapping of a woman in Philadelphia was held in Florence jail after being arrested at a hotel in Lake City, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Khayree Gay, 31, was caught Friday by federal officials. Gay faces federal robbery and kidnapping charges. U.S. Marshals will transfer Gay back to Philadelphia.

Police said three men took and beat a woman from an area in Philadelphia known as Jewelers Row.

Officers said the woman was walking to her car when the three men reportedly jumped out of a van - and pulled her inside.

Police said the men drove her around for an hour - punching, kicking and choking her - even using a stun gun seven times before dumping her in a cemetery.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition - with a concussion and other injuries.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.