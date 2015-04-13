Duke Energy to hold siren testing in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff's Office would like to make the public aware of Duke Energy and other county officials will be conducting a test on the sirens around the Robinson Nuclear Plant on Tuesday, April 14 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.





This is only a scheduled test and no public action is required.





For more information, you can refer to the information available on www.duke-energy.com.





