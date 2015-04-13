Police: 2 Florence men wanted for multiple burglaries

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police needs the public's help identifying two men who allegedly committed a series of burglaries from January 23 through April 4.

The two men were a part of a group of five men, said investigators.

Frankie Smith and Issac James are wanted by police.

Police say the group stole items from homes in North and East Florence, including televisions and electronics.

The group of suspects is facing more than 20 charges, police say.

Henry Taylor, 17, has been charged with first-degree attempted burglary, three counts of second-degree burglary, and two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Tyeshawn Bruce, 19, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree burglary, resisting arrest, attempted escape, conspiracy to commit a crime, and assault on a police officer.

Tyrone Bruce has been charged with first-degree burglary and one count of receiving stolen goods.

