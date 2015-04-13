MAM2015 thrives on social media presence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - By 7 a.m., Monday After the Masters was already a top local trend on Twitter. Event organizers place a huge emphasis on engaging on social media sites.

Organizers say using social media isn't about promoting and marketing for Monday After the Masters. For this event uniquely it's about the engagement between organizers, fans and the celebrities playing in the tournament.

Using #MAM2015, the team of mainly volunteers was busy on the course today. Pictures with players and fans filtered through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

And many of those volunteers were found at local colleges.

"We try to reach out to the local universities, and there are so many volunteer opportunities, and again, we're not necessarily trying to promote ourselves to that younger audience, but we're trying to engage with them," explains Keely Saye, Director of Digital Marketing, Riggs Partners.

Saye says the event doesn't require much advertising. There is a core group of people that comes back every year, fans of Hootie and the Blowfish, and it keeps growing.

The tournament has become a staple, for the good it does for the Junior Golf Association and the other charities it benefits. And the social media team is tasked with connecting fans at the event with Hootie and the Blowfish, and all the other celebrity players.

"We want as many people to experience this as possible,” Saye says. “We can't fit everyone in the House of Blues and on the golf course, so we want to be sure that we engage people that are here, there and everywhere. "

In 2014, Monday After the Masters broke a record with how much money was raised - more than $460,000. This year, organizers hope to raise at least that much.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.