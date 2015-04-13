Florence man faces felony charges for sending Facebook message to minor

Ballard has been charged in connection with soliciting sex from a minor. | Florence Police Department

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man has been charged after investigators say he exchanged Facebook messages with a young person, sending sexually explicit photos and discussing a meeting location.

Jarius Stephen Ballard was arrested for three charges in connection with soliciting sex from a minor, said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. He is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a minor. The combined charges hold a maximum sentence of at least 20 years.

Ballard was arrested April 13 by the Florence Police Department, a member of the Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Additionally, Ballard is alleged to have previously had inappropriate physical contact with the victim.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

