Horry County man charged after operating business with invalid license in brother's name

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County man was arrested and charged after operating a business using an invalid license in his brother's name.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center's bookings website, Christopher John Filtrante, 58, was charged on Monday, April 13 with one count of operation of a retail business without a license or suspended license. The Horry County Police Department assisted the SCDOR with the arrest.

Filtrante continued to use the invalid license after he was advised to obtain a retail license in his own name, officials say. According to the SCDOR, Filtrante was also informed of the penalties for operating without a valid retail license.

Filtrante faces up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine up to $200, and he is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, officials say.

According to a press release, “The SCDOR is committed to administering the state's revenue and regulatory laws fairly and consistently. Taking action against those who do not comply with these laws helps to protect the majority of South Carolinians who do.”

