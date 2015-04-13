REPORT: Woman arrested after stabbing man in front of witnesses

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man Saturday morning.

According to the Horry County Police Department, Harley Watts, 19, was charged with attempted murder.

Officers responded to the incident on Leonard Loop in the Socastee area of Myrtle Beach around 11:33 a.m. Police say when they arrived to the scene, they found a male with a stab wound, laying on the sidewalk in front of the residence. An investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed by his girlfriend in front of witnesses, police say. According to the police report, blood led from the front door, onto the porch, and out the sidewalk. There was also blood on the inside left wall through the front door.

According to witnesses, an argument started the night before, and the victim and suspect were throwing and breaking items in the home, witnesses say. Saturday's incident occurred over Watts' black dog, and witnesses say Watts stabbed the victim in the sternum area with a blue folding blade knife. The weapon appeared to have gone inside the victim two to four inches, police say.

According to the police report, one witness tried to stop the altercation, and she managed to get the knife away from Watts.

Officials stated the suspect fled the scene on foot toward Highway 707 and was later located hiding in a wooded area about 500 yards from the crime scene.

Watts was arrested and transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

