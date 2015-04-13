SCDOT: Roadway obstruction on Highway 501 cleared

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An obstruction in the roadway that was causing significant traffic back-ups on northbound Highway 501 between Carolina Forest and Conway has been cleared, according to SCDOT.

The obstruction closed the left northbound lane of Highway 501 near Wild Wing Boulevard and Kingswood Drive, according to online information from the SC Department of Transportation.

As of 12:34 a.m., the SCDOT stated that the obstruction had been cleared, and traffic cameras showed vehicles beginning to move.

