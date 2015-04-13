One man dead following Lumberton shooting, police say

A man was shot and killed in Lumberton Sunday evening.

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Police say a man was shot and killed in Lumberton Sunday evening.

The victim has been identified as Charles Blackmon, 28, according to Lumberton Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Arnette Street and Parkview Drive, police say. When police arrived to the scene they found Blackmon unresponsive from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, officials say.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time.

If anyone has information on this incident contact Detective Al Collins at (910)-671-3845.

