MBPD: Woman assaults roommate with belt, takes his car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police were called to an assault over the weekend when a man told police his roommate attacked him with a belt, then he discovered his truck missing after she fled.

According to the police report, the victim told officers his roommate, 48-year-old Ruth Griffin, started yelling at him and hit him more than 10 times with a black belt around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers noted raised welts all over his body when they responded to the Sun Fun Motel on Withers Drive, where the victim said the two live.

Griffin fled and police were not able to locate her.

Shortly after, around 7:00 a.m., another police report was filed when the victim went to the police department because his truck was missing. He was told by police to return to his room and lock his door following the assault. At that point, his truck was still outside. He told police sometimes Griffin used his truck when she asked permission. At 6:30 a.m. he noticed his phone was missing from his room and the realized his truck was also gone.

Police officers located the truck downtown around 8:30 a.m. and arrested Griffin for assault and battery and using a vehicle without the owners consent.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.