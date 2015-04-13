Dillon boy shot in stomach in stable condition

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - A boy shot in the stomach Sunday in Dillon is in stable condition at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The victim is an 11-year-old boy, according to Captain David Lane with the Dillon Police Department. The boy was shot on Highway 57 near the Hot Zone convenience store while walking with several other young children when someone passing by opened fire on the group.

“I saw a little boy coming down the street running, and he got right in front of the store and fell. The bullet hit him in the back and come out through his stomach,” said one man who asked to remain anonymous.

He says it looked like the usual scenario; two groups or gangs at odds, and the violence spilling out into the street.

The Dillon County School district says the boy is in Charleston at MUSC. He is a student at Gordon Elementary school

The boy ran to a nearby store for help. Police haven't made any arrests, but are looking for several suspects.

Dillon police are asking for anyone with more information to contact them at (843)774-0040.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.