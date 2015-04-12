Monday after Masters draws attention to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - People don't usually get excited about Mondays, but the Monday after the Masters continues to be a big hit in Myrtle Beach.

This year, business leaders say ticket sales were record-breaking. People travel from across the country to see professional golfers face celebrities on the Dye Course at Barefoot Resort and Golf.

The event has been around more than 20 years and each year gets stronger than the last. This year boasted the fastest sellout for tickets in the event's history. No more tickets were available within an hour and 15 minutes of going on sale. In all, that's about 2,000 tickets. The Dye Club's general manager, Dave Genevro, says last year, ticket sales took at least a full day. The year prior, it took three days to sell out.

“The infrastructure he created here with the four golf courses and having all the accommodations here on site that are surrounding the golf courses make it really easy for them to manipulate a tournament like this and get people here in and out,” says Genevro.

Not only does the event include celebrities taking a swing on the course, and live entertainment, but it's all towards a good cause. Monday after the Masters benefits the South Carolina Junior Golf Association.

And with all the fun planned for today, players need to be prepared. Visiting golfers said this course is no joke! “Definitely one of the most challenging I played so far today, there's a lot of trouble out there,” says Matt Ward, visiting from New Jersey.

Myrtle Beach is often called the “Golf Capital of the World,” but it holds that title, in part, thanks to big events like Monday after the Masters. One of the key elements helping gain exposure for the event is the return of Mike & Mike. The stars of the ESPN radio show, Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg, will be at Monday's event. The sports duo has been talking about Monday after the Masters since January to all their listeners and viewers. That puts Myrtle Beach on the map, spotlighting the Grand strand to a broader national audience.

“This tournament's about golf, but the entire exposure isn't just about golf,” says Genevro. “Exposure for this event is about Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, the entire Grand Strand in general. Just as important as golf is family vacation.”

The thousands that head down for Monday after the Masters aren't just coming down for the day. Genevro says, typically, people here for the event show up a few days earlier to play golf and stay a day or two after to relax and make a vacation out of it. That means they're headed to the local stores, restaurants, and hotels.

