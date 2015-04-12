Horry County Schools to hold registration for Child Development - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Schools to hold registration for Child Development program

Horry County Schools are hosting registration for the four-year-old Child Development program on April 13-17. (Source: Horry County Schools Facebook page). Horry County Schools are hosting registration for the four-year-old Child Development program on April 13-17. (Source: Horry County Schools Facebook page).
Registration will be held at the school in your child's attendance area. (Source: YouTube) Registration will be held at the school in your child's attendance area. (Source: YouTube)
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Schools are hosting registration for the four-year-old Child Development program on April 13-17.

The following documents are required to register your child:

· Child's birth certificate

· Child's child's shot record

· Child's social security card (requested but not required)

· 2014 income tax return or child's Medicaid card

· Proof of residency

Registration will be held at the school in your child's attendance area. During registration, the child will be given a screening appointment, and screening will be held May 29- June 3. After screening, a letter will be sent in the mail around July to notify parents if their child has been accepted into the program, placed on the waiting list, or did not qualify.

Children selected for the 4K at-risk program are students who may have factors that could lead to struggles in their Kindergarten year. The following factors for your child to be selected for this program include, but are not limited to: 

· child must be 4 years old on or before September 1, 2015

· child must be a resident of Horry County

· child receives Medicaid, food stamps, or free/reduced lunch

· educational status of parent

· foster or homeless children

· children scoring low to average on the developmental assessment

· family history

According to HCS officials, "The 4K program is not a universal program designed for all students, but one for those who are in need of an additional boost to their Kindergarten year of school.”

For more information contact Jeanna Allen, Coordinator of Early Childhood and Parenting at jallen004@horrycountyschools.net or (843)488-6793. Anyone with questions may also contact Cerrie Doyle, Secretary for Elementary Education at (843) 488-6806.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 
Powered by Frankly