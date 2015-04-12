Suspect arrested following shooting outside Family Dollar in Dillon

Jallian Vanderhall, 22, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder. (Source: Dillon Police Department).

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - A suspect was arrested after a man was shot outside of a Family Dollar store in Dillon Sunday afternoon.

Jallian Vanderhall, 22, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder, according to Dillon Police Department.

According to Captain David Lane with the Dillon Police Department, the victim was shot once outside of the store located on Highway 301 South. The incident occurred around 12:35 p.m., police say.

Lane said the victim is in stable condition.

Another shooting occurred outside of a grocery store in Dillon on Friday.

If anyone has information on these incidents contact Dillon Police Department at (843) 774-0051.

