Dunes Dental Services offers advice on oral cancer prevention, free screenings

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dunes Dental Services offers free screening, and advice on preventing oral cancers.

According to Dunes Dental, oral, head, and neck cancers take nearly 14,000 lives each year. Over 100,000 Americans were diagnosed with cancers of the head and neck last year, according to the dental service.

Experts at Dunes say though every adult should get tested for these types of cancers, tobacco and alcohol users have been considered high-risk. Studies show that oral cancer cases are increasing in young adults, and research shows this development is partly due to the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

Listed below are characteristics of people who should get screened for oral cancers, according to Dunes Dental Services:

Smoking. Cigarette, cigar, or pipe smokers are 6 times more likely than nonsmokers



Smokeless tobacco users. Users of snuff or chewing tobacco increase their risk of cancer to the oral cavity.

Excessive consumption of alcohol. Oral cancers are about six times more common in drinkers than in nondrinkers. Although alcohol is less potent than tobacco in causing oral cancers, the combination of alcohol with tobacco results in a much higher risk of developing oral cancers, compared to either agent alone.

Family history of cancer.

Excessive sun exposure for lip cancer.

Smoking marijuana.

Dunes Dental also provided potential warning signs of oral cancers:

A sore in your mouth that doesn't heal or that increases in size



Persistent pain in your mouth



Lumps or white or red patches inside your mouth



Difficulty chewing or swallowing or moving your tongue



Soreness in your throat or feeling that something is caught in your throat



Changes in your voice

A lump in your neck

If you have any of the above warning signs, do not wait for the free screenings. Seek medical attention immediately

Dunes Dental Services located on 100 Sutter Drive, offers free screenings Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For a free local screening, contact Dunes Dental Services at 843-215-2140.

