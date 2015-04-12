One dead after early morning Hwy 501 accident - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One dead after early morning Hwy 501 accident

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead after an early morning motor vehicle accident Sunday.

At approximately 2:55 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 501 and Wild Wing Blvd, Dondre Sobers 22 years old of Conway, died on the scene due to head trauma sustained from a motor vehicle accident, according to Deputy Coroner Darris G Fowler.

According to officials with the SC Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle accident occurred when a 2010 Ford pick-up truck was making a left turn off 501, and a 2000 Nissan Maxima, traveling north, disregarded a traffic signal; colliding with the pick-up truck. 

Sobers was the driver of the Maxima, and was not wearing a seat-belt, according to officials. The driver, and two passengers of the pick-up truck were wearing seat-belts, and were transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, SCHP officials say.

SCHP is investigating the crash, no autopsy has been ordered.

