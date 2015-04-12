Coroner identifies victim in fatal mobile home fire

According to Horry County Coroner, Darris Fowler, the victim has been identified as Joe Russell, 44. (Source: Ken Baker).

One person is dead following a mobile home fire on Socastee Boulevard, confirms The Horry County Coroner's Office. (Source: Ken Baker).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead following a mobile home fire on Socastee Boulevard, confirms The Horry County Coroner's Office.

According to Horry County Coroner, Darris Fowler, the victim has been identified as Joe Russell, 44.



Russel died on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. inside of the burning structure, according to officials. Fowler said the cause of death is probably smoke inhalation and burns, but the autopsy is incomplete at this time.



WMBF News reporter, Conor McCue spoke to a neighbor who saw the fire as it was happening. "I saw these flames coming out, and I was like, oh my God," said Barbara Romanello. "I was scared," she added.



Romanello said she saw Russell in passing, and he "seemed very nice."



Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

















