Loris Fire Department uses wildfire grant for new protective equipment

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Fire Department has been awarded a grant to purchase new equipment.

According to officials, the LFD has reinforced its cooperation with the SC Forestry Commission, and was awarded the 50/50 Forestry Grant through a SCFC Federal Wildfire program.

The fire department is using the grant to purchase Personnel Protective Equipment for firefighters during the spring wildfire season. The grant is $5,000 from the federal government, and $5,000 from local city funding, according to the LFD. The funding is designed to ensure that the firefighters have adequate safety protection on wildfires.

In addition to receiving the grant, the LFD will team up with the SCFC for the Loris Chamber of Commerce Spring Festival and Outdoor Expo on Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be information about wildfire dangers, fire safety, and more.

