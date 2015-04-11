3 children injured after bounce-house tips over at Socastee Elementary

Emergency crews were called when a bounce-house tipped over at Socastee Elementary School.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were already on the scene at the time of the incident because they were letting children view a fire truck. An ambulance was called around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said it appeared that the wind blew the stakes out of the ground, and caused the bounce-house to tip over. People at the scene told a WMBF News reporter that they could hear popping noises.

Fire officials said three children were transported to the hospital with mild to moderate injuries, and eight others were looked at by EMT's at the scene.

