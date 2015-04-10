Spieth rolls, Johnson in contention at The Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - 21-year old Jordan Spieth, and former Coastal Carolina golfer Dustin Johnson both made some history in the second round at the 79th Masters Tournament in Augusta on Friday. Spieth set a 36-hole record for the event, carding a total of 130, which is good enough to be 14 under par. Should Spieth win the green jacket, he would be the second youngest Masters winner ever (to Tiger Woods), and just the fourth golfer to ever win the Masters by leading the entire time.

Former Coastal Carolina golfer Dustin Johnson also put his stamp on the second round. The CCU alum eagled holes two, eight and 15, to become the first person to ever eagle three holes in one round at Augusta. He sits in a tie for third, shooting seven under after the two days.

