3 men arrested, 1 wanted in connection to shooting in Dillon grocery store parking lot

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Three arrests have been made in connection to a Dillon grocery store parking lot shooting, and one person is wanted, according to the Dillon Police Department.

Officials say Courtier Tywon McKinnon, Johnny Lee Tyson Jr., and DAndre Travon Ford were arrested in connection to the crime.

Police say, DeLawn LeKeith Moore, 22, is wanted for the crime. Moore is 6 feet 5 inches tall, and around 210 pounds. Moore is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.

“We have made three arrests in connection to the Food Mart parking lot shooting,” said Captain David Lane with Dillon Police Department.

The three suspects face attempted murder charges, said Lane. The three suspects were arrested between 8-9 p.m. Monday. The motive is unknown, and officials continue to investigate. The three suspects are from the Dillon area, Lane said. The trio was taken to the Dillon County Detention Center.

The reported crime happened Friday when a man was shot in the parking lot of Food Mart on Friday, officials say. The shooting happened at the grocery store on West Main Street at around 4:30 p.m., said Detective Jason Turner.

Police say the suspect fired a couple shots, hitting a man, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

