Pinwheel garden planted in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Women's Club brings awareness to child abuse prevention by planting a pinwheel garden.The pinwheel garden was planted at the intersection of Robert Edge Parkway and Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach Friday morning. About 20 women from the club showed up for the project which is the first for the organization.

"Robert Edge Parkway and Highway 17 is a very busy intersection in North Myrtle Beach, probably the busiest; so we wanted it somewhere where everyone could see it, and get the feel for the garden, what we do, and to think about child abuse, and what everybody can do to help prevent it," said Jeannie Turner, project organizer and member of the North Myrtle Beach Women's Club.



April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and according to The Children's Trust of South Carolina, 16,317 founded cases of child abuse and neglect were reported in 2014.

According to the organization, 47% of children in founded cases were ages 0 to 5, 36% of children in founded cases were ages 6 to 12, and 17% of children in founded cases were ages 13 to 17.

Their report also showed of those child abuse, and neglect cases 57% were neglect cases while 36% were physical abuse cases, and 6% were sexual abuse cases.

"The more we can know about it, the more we can do about it, the more we can put the message out, the more people will think about it, maybe step in and do something; if it's just giving a moment of your time, a few dollars here and there to help," explained Turner.

The pinwheel project was inspired by the state, and national efforts to bring attention to child abuse. The Women's Club teamed up with Prevent Child Abuse, the South Carolina chapter to spread the word locally.

Turner said, "actually there will be 30,000 done in the state of South Carolina all over, however, we did 240 (pinwheels). That's what we started with this year. We will continue to grow it, and we're going to make this a continuing project."

The organization said this garden will honor all the children of the palmetto state who have suffered at the hands of abuse, and the pinwheels represent a happy, healthy carefree childhood, a striking reminder of what every child deserves.

"Children are innocent. They have no one to stand up for them but us as adults, so we just hope this is one avenue that will help, Turner said.

