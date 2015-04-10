Custody of abandoned baby found in dumpster to be determined

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police believe they know who is responsible for a baby left in a dumpster yesterday near an apartment complex.Horry County police have not yet released that woman's name but say she turned herself in Friday.The baby found inside a dumpster within a subdivision is healthy and in a nearby hospital.The woman who said she's responsible has turned herself in but is yet to be charged with a crime.Horry County police say the woman in several photos released last night is still in the hospital.Police cannot charge her until a doctor releases her.The Horry County police spokesperson said it looks like the woman could be released from the hospital tonight or tomorrow morning.As for the baby, police say she is in the hands of the South Carolina Department of Social Services.Who has custody of the baby will ultimately be decided in family court.Many people around the area said there are many nurturing families that live nearby and they hope the baby winds up with one of them.“I have a son, him and his wife, who have been trying for over ten years to have a child, and they've not been able to. To think that some people would love a child so much and other people, just disregard life, it's kind of a tragedy,” said Robert Wells who lives nearby.The state's department of social services issued the following statement:





After a child enters care through Daniel's Law or is placed in care for adoption, a permanency planning hearing is held to determine if anyone wants to assert their right to the child, according to Marilyn M. Matheus, DSS manager.



A Termination of Parental Rights (TPR) hearing is then held in order for the child to become legally free for adoption.



When a family is identified, the child is placed with the family pending the completion of the adoption process.



There have been approximately 25 children placed in care under the Safe Haven Act since its inception in 2000.



There are 80 children age 0-5; 122 children age 6-12; 272 children age 13-17; and 49 youth age 18 & older who are currently free for adoption in South Carolina.





