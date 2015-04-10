Volunteers welcome in oyster reef initiative

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Coastal Oyster Recycling and Restoration Initiative (CORRI) is planning to build oyster reefs in Georgetown County in the spring and is inviting anyone who is interested in volunteering. Oyster shells are used from local restaurants that would otherwise be thrown away to restore estuarine reef habitats.

The group will be bagging shells at Coastal Carolina University the remaining Saturdays in April, and then will begin building reefs in May.

Volunteers are welcome at every event.

Volunteers can also gain additional insight into reefs by talking to the graduate students working with CORRI. Many students at CCU are working on projects that involve oyster reefs and would be more than happy to share their knowledge with anyone interested.

BAGGING DATES

April 11, 18, 25 @ 9 a.m.

The group will be filling mesh bags with shells located in the field behind the Center for Marine and Wetlands Study (Husted Rd. across from University Blvd. @ CCU).

Each event will last approximately until noon. Sturdy footwear recommended.

REEF DATES

May 2 - 1 p.m. Litchfield Causeway

May 16 - 1 p.m. Pawley's Causeway

May 17 - 2 p.m. Tentative date

May 23 - 7 a.m. Tentative date

Those interested are asked to meet at the locations indicated to construct reefs. Be prepared to get muddy - boots, old shoes recommended. Gloves and water provided.

For more details, visit corri01.businesscatalyst.com

