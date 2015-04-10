Police searching for suspect in car dealership break-in, theft

A photo of the car that was stolen posted to the HCPD Facebook page.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are looking for a suspect who broke into a car dealership on Highway 544 and stole a car.

The break-in at Chef Auto Sales happened some time Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department Facebook page. The suspect also took several temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 248-1520 or 915-8477.

