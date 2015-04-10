Location of possible meth lab condemned by city - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A home that caught fire Thursday night, and has previously been identified as the location of a possible meth lab, was condemned by the city Friday morning.

The home is located on 44th Avenue North and Camellia Drive in Myrtle Beach. Firefighters were called to a fire at the home on Thursday night, and the department said it was treating the fire as suspicious.

On February 9, the department responded to the same location in reference to a possible meth lab. Officials said components of a meth lab were found.

On Friday morning, a notice was posted on the door of the home stating: “This structure is unsafe for human habitation.”

Myrtle Beach Fire Marshal Bruce Arnel said it will be a while before an official cause of the fire is known, but investigators have a good idea about what happened.

"The events that took place in that area were consistent with a certain type of fire," added Arnel.  "There was a heavy fuel load."

That suspicious fire is just the latest in a string of incidents at the home.  On Tuesday night, a police report states a woman, who neighbors said has lived there for years, pulled a gun on a victim then took off inside the home before she was arrested and charged.


