Location of possible meth lab condemned by city

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A home that caught fire Thursday night, and has previously been identified as the location of a possible meth lab, was condemned by the city Friday morning.The home is located on 44th Avenue North and Camellia Drive in Myrtle Beach. Firefighters were called to a fire at the home on Thursday night , and the department said it was treating the fire as suspicious.On February 9, the department responded to the same location in reference to a possible meth lab. Officials said components of a meth lab were found.On Friday morning, a notice was posted on the door of the home stating: “This structure is unsafe for human habitation.”Myrtle Beach Fire Marshal Bruce Arnel said it will be a while before an official cause of the fire is known, but investigators have a good idea about what happened."The events that took place in that area were consistent with a certain type of fire," added Arnel. "There was a heavy fuel load."That suspicious fire is just the latest in a string of incidents at the home. On Tuesday night, a police report states a woman, who neighbors said has lived there for years, pulled a gun on a victim then took off inside the home before she was arrested and charged.





