Man shot multiple times in Florence, shooter on the run

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man was shot multiple times in Florence, and the shooter is still on the run, according to Florence Police.

At about 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, two men broke down a door to get into a home on Curry Lane in Florence, according to Lt. Tim Compton. One of those men shot a man at the home multiple times. A neighbor heard the gunshots and called 911.

The victim, who was home alone, was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to live, Lt. Compton added.

