CCU fights back against Cancer

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is giving you the chance to fight cancer tonight. CCU is hosting the Relay for life organization who is holding their on campus event to serve as a powerful way for you to raise awareness and funds in the fight against cancer.

Right now CCU's event has 59 teams registered, and 994 participants have raised $61,130.75. You can follow @RelayForLifeCCU on twitter for more information. Things kick off at the Chant's track tonight, and it will run from seven p.m. to seven a.m.

Coastal Carolina has received an outpouring of support from the community from businesses such as Papa Johns locations all over Horry County, Moe's, Eggs Up Grill, Anything Froz, and even Chipotle. Businesses have offered discounts and donations in response to customers coming in on certain days, or specified times with proof of support for the event.

Students have come together to raise money with bake sales, and other fundraising ideas. On the more extreme side, others are even taking pies to the face for money towards the event.

