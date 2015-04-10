Safety first: Horry Co. Schools installing security guard houses at 4 area high schools

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Security at some of the schools your kids attend is getting a lot tighter. Security guard houses will go up at four Horry County high schools.

Safety is the top priority, and so the district wants to have absolute control of who is coming and going from high schools. In addition to St. James High School, Horry County Schools is adding the security houses at Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, and Socastee high schools.

The houses will be built front and center at the entrance of each school, in an area that sees the most traffic.

The district wasn't able to share a drawing of the houses, but did say they're small. But anyone trying to even get to the parking lot will have to go through them.

The security officer inside will be the first point of contact when a car approaches. School administrators say it's a welcome addition.

“It's going to be a definite benefit, just because, our top priority, I think our parents expect that from us, is safety of their kid,” said Vann Pennell, principal of St. James High School. “And so, it would help us regulate the traffic that's coming and going better out front, during the entire school day, just not drop off in the morning and pick up in the afternoon."

The district says work on the guard houses will begin as soon as school is let out for the summer, and will be complete by the time kids head back in August.

